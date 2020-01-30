TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,431. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

