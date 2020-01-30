TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

TEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. 2,698,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

