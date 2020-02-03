Team (NYSE:TISI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TISI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TISI opened at $13.60 on Friday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Team will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth $6,235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Team by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,686,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

