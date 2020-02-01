Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TISI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 186,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52. Team has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.30 million. Team had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Team will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Team by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Team by 20.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Team by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Team by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading