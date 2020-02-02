Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK.B. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

