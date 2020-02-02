Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Teck Resources’ ranking:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of TECK opened at $12.91 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio