Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $13.53, approximately 435,182 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,600,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,059,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 106,257 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

