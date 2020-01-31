Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 361,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $354.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $160,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

