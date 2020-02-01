Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

TGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

