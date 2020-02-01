Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $91.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

TDOC opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $612,011. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

