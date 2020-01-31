Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.13

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 50312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $612,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol