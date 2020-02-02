Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Trading Down 6.8%

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $10.15, approximately 2,604,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,391,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

TLRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $472.71 million, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telaria by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 697,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telaria by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 485,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 296,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

