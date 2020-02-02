Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading Down 1.5%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.38 ($3.93) and last traded at €3.40 ($3.95), approximately 234,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.45 ($4.01).

Several research analysts recently commented on TC1 shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.19 ($2.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.29. The stock has a market cap of $433.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?