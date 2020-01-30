Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $75,142.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $379.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.33 and a 12-month high of $389.27. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 423.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,466,000 after purchasing an additional 118,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $1,471,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

