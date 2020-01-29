Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 285,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Article: What is Forex?