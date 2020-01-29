Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Charter Equity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

