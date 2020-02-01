Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

