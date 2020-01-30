Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 979 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, professional risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, injuries, and unemployment.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing