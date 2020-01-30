Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Teligent reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLGT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Teligent by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teligent by 496.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Teligent has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.81.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

