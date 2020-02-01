Telsey Advisory Group Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $106.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

TSCO stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

