TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.20

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 452500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

