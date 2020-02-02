TELUS (TSE:T) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.67

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TSE T opened at C$53.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.94. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$45.69 and a 52 week high of C$53.69.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

