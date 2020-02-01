Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 484000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

