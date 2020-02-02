Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 33.3%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) shares were up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 584,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 325,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

