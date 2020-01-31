Tempur Sealy International Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

