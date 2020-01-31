Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. 946,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?