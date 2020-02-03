Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,013,436.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at $39,895,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440 over the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

