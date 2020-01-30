Tenaris SA Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Tenaris by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 26.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 94.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 41.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds