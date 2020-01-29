Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Short Interest Update

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tengasco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

TGC stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Tengasco has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

