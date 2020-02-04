Teradata (TDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q4 guidance at $0.13-0.18 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 199.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

