Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Sells $1,377,498.48 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 19,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,377,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Jeffrey Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27.

NYSE TER opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

