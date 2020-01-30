Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.60, 20,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 45,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

