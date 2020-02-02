Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $30.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 571,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $260,147.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 and sold 24,051 shares worth $694,061. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

