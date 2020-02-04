Territorial Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $29.30 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $283.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection