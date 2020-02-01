Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%.

NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

