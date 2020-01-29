Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £136.95 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £136.95 ($180.15).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Alan Stewart purchased 59 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £138.65 ($182.39).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 245.30 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol