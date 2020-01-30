Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Tesla stock opened at $566.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $594.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.49.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

