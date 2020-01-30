Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $1.57, RTT News reports. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $580.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,531,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045,887. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.32 and its 200-day moving average is $316.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.29.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

