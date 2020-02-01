Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.35.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.76 on Thursday, reaching $650.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $653.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

