Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $729.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

TSLA opened at $650.57 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

