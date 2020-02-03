Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a daily sentiment score of -1.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Tesla’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.22. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $410.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.35.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance