Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $530.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.35.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day moving average is $320.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

