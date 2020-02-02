Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 0.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $612.00 to $684.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $650.88 and last traded at $643.96, 11,132,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,172,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.81.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.35.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,724,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?