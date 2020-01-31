Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $640.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.19. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $650.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

