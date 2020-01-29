Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $558.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of -115.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $594.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,895. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds