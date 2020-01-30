TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

TESSCO Technologies has a payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

