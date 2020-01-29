TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $252,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $300,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TESS traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com