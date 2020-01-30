TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TESS. ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

