Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73 to $0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million to $630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.24 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,971. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

