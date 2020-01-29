Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

